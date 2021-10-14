CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $207,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $9,341,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

