Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.87. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 453,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

