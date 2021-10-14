Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

PYPL stock traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.55. 291,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,709. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

