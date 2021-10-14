Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,735 shares of company stock worth $3,984,227 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.55. 13,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.