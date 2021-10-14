Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.76.

STZ traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $221.00. 6,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,733. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

