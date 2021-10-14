Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,510,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 586,701 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after buying an additional 552,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 245,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $69.87.

