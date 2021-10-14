Canaccord Genuity Cuts Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $15.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STIM. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuronetics by 710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.