Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 9,231,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,032. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after purchasing an additional 218,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.