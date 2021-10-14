Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Voce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 473.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

VMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

