Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. Audacy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field acquired 125,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $382,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

