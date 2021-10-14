Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $68,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) by 69.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXJ opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.39.

