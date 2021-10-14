Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,525 Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 156.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 48.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 476,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 795,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 150.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 205,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFMS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Conformis from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Conformis stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.59 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.33. Conformis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.39 million. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

