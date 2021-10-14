Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 473.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMD shares. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

VMD stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $224.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

