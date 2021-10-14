California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Roku worth $119,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Roku by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Roku by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $160,228,681. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $329.22 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.52 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 200.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

