California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,413 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,741,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $102,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,263,000 after buying an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $35.64 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.