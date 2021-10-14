Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. Calian Group has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $53.00.
About Calian Group
