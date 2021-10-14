CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00071623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00122592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.17 or 0.99561850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.91 or 0.06440872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002898 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

