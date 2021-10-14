CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.97. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 105,033 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAIXY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

