Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,211.83.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1,845.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cable One by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cable One by 31.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,734.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,955.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,873.67. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.