Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 6,500 Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Gulf Resources were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Resources in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074. Gulf Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.32.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 20.26%.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

