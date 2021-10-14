Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 292 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.65. The stock had a trading volume of 370,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805,961. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.45.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

