Cable Hill Partners LLC Acquires 1,765 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in NIKE by 27,834.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 182,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 182,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in NIKE by 182.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.64. 179,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,575,932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.68. The company has a market cap of $249.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

