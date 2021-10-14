Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BURL. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL opened at $264.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $189.99 and a 52-week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after buying an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,578,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,006,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.