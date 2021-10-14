Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Position Cut by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,137 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after acquiring an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

