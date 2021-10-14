BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.81

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 65284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. Bank of America started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. Analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $36,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

