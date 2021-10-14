BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. New Street Research cut BT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BT Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Get BT Group alerts:

BTGOF opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.