Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 298 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in V.F. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

