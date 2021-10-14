Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after acquiring an additional 75,989 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

EXPD stock opened at $116.14 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

