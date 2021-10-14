Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

