Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 8,023 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

