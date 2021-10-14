Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 142,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,334,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $278.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

