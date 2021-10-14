Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $806,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.70 and a 200-day moving average of $351.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.