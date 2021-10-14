Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 29,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $360.00 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

