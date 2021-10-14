Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $746,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 204,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,405 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

