Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Camden Asset Management L P CA raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 322,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 201,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

