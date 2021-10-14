Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.14 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $130.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

