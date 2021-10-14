Brokers Offer Predictions for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

EARN opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

