Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $50.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $644,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

