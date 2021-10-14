Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aperam S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aperam in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will earn $11.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aperam’s FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. Aperam has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $2.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.62%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

