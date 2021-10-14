Brokerages Set Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Target Price at $66.05

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE DT traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.80. 59,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $76.28.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 11.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

