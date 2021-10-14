Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $19.82

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.82.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CWK stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after acquiring an additional 109,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after buying an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,481,000 after acquiring an additional 309,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

