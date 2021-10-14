Brokerages Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price at $27.33

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cricut alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,335,456.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 24,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,940,674 shares of company stock worth $114,963,192 and sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

CRCT opened at $27.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05. Cricut has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.