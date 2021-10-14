Brokerages Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target at $46.50

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.10. 716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

