Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price at $14.83

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

CLNE stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

