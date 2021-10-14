Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Target Price at $150.33

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America lifted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,063 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,218 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 22.2% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 17.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 14.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $133.35 on Monday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average of $128.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

