Brokerages Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) PT at €49.30

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDT. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BDT stock traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €54.00 ($63.53). The stock had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. The firm has a market cap of $547.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.32. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a twelve month high of €63.20 ($74.35).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

