Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $18.70

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $62,960.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,375 and sold 153,266 shares worth $1,616,438. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

