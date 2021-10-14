Brokerages Expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,961. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in United States Cellular by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in United States Cellular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

