Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to announce earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.54. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,688,000 after purchasing an additional 550,756 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $42,939,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $40,405,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

