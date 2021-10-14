Brokerages Expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.36). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,691. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

